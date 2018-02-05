China Unicom deploys Nokia's AirGile cloud-native core network

China Unicom will deploy a cloud-native core network based on Nokia's AirGile technology to enable the delivery of Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) and Voice-over-Wi-Fi (VoWiFi), and lay the foundations for the future evolution to 5G. The installation will occur in seven Chinese provinces: Sichuan, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Hainan, Yunnan, Gansu and Hunan. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The deployment of the Nokia cloud-native core network also enables new services such as 'one-number, multi-devices'. The network will include Nokia AirGile cloud-native core technologies as well as the Nokia AirFrame data center, NetAct, CloudBand and Session Border Controller. Nokia will also act as a product and systems integrator.



In 2017 Nokia and China Unicom began interoperability with other vendors' equipment, enabling China Unicom to be the first operator to deploy a three-layer decoupled network architecture using network functions virtualization to decouple hardware and software and ensure flexibility allowing each network layer to evolve independently.



Gao Bo, head of the China Unicom customer business team at Nokia Shanghai Bell said: "Nokia has the breadth of technology and services expertise to provide an end-to-end cloud native core for China Unicom. The network will deliver new capabilities and allow China Unicom to accelerate the launch of new services, while new agility will help enable a smooth transition toward 5G in the future."



