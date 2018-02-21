Bosch enters ridesharing business

Bosch, which is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive subsystems, announced its entrance into the ridesharing business and its acquisition of Splitting Fares, a start-up based in Detroit that operates a platform that allows companies, universities, and municipal authorities to offer their workforces ridesharing services. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The SPLT app connects people who share the same route to their place of work or study. The app finds the best composition for the ride-share, and computes the fastest route.



“Increasingly, smartphones are becoming the most important means of travel,” Heyn added. Connecting road users and modes of transportation is making flexible, multimodal mobility possible: in a matter of seconds, everyone can decide how they want to travel, and make the necessary bookings. “With this sustainable and affordable mobility service, we want to fundamentally change the way people get from A to B,” said Anya Babbitt, the co-founder and CEO of SPLT.



Bosch said it is pursuing a range of IoT activities encompassing solutions for connected mobility, connected manufacturing, as well as for connected energy systems and buildings.



