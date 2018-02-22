Blue Danube demos FDD Massive MIMO in Clustered Multi-Sectors

Blue Danube Systems announced the commercial deployment of its massive MIMO solution to multiple clustered cell sites.



Blue Danube has performed multi-sector beam optimization using its BeamCraft 500 Massive MIMO systems at two different sites within the FDD-LTE network at a US mobile operator. The company said that it has not been clearly proven until now that Massive MIMO is deployable beyond isolated high-demand sectors where effects such as adjacent cell interference must be addressed. Its approach to Massive MIMO starts by assuring RF array coherency which in conjunction with digital processing uniquely enables the definition, placement and dynamic coordination of high precision beams that can be software engineered to minimize adjacent sector interference and actually improve clustered cell performance.



“We are excited to be the first in the industry to successfully demonstrate capacity improvement for clustered multi-sector Massive MIMO deployments,” said Mark Pinto, CEO of Blue Danube Systems. “Adding to our recent announcement of the first multi-band Massive MIMO products, we are making available powerful and flexible tools for operators to seamlessly insert 5G-ready technology into their existing LTE networks for substantial system-wide capacity gain.”



“Cell edge performance continues to be a major challenge for pure digital Massive MIMO systems,” said Shiv Panwar, Professor of Electrical Engineering at NYU and Director of the New York State Center for Advanced Technology in Telecommunications (CATT). “This is the very first demonstration of Massive MIMO performance in a clustered deployment. Blue Danube’s multi-sector BeamCraft results are very exciting and demonstrate that Massive MIMO is now viable for wide-scale adoption in FDD networks.”