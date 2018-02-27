Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Avanti readies Ka-band satellite for March launch

Avanti Communications confirmed that its HYLAS 4 satellite has arrived safely in French Guiana ahead of a scheduled launch in March.

The Avanti HYLAS 4 is a Ka-band satellite that will provide coverage over Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It has 64 active fixed beams and four independent steerable beams and is designed for:

  • Backhaul services for mobile network operators
  • Wholesale broadband for ISPs
  • Connectivity for governments (civil and defence)
  • High-speed broadband services for the enterprise market
  • Infill capacity for satellite operators

The spacecraft was built by Orbital ATK.

