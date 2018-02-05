ATX appoints Charlie Vogt as CEO

ATX Networks, which supplies network infrastructure systems and commercial video solutions, has appointed Charlie Vogt as President and CEO, replacing Ken Wildgoose, who led the company as its President and then CEO for the last 18 years. Mr. Wildgoose will remain with ATX as an advisor and continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.



Vogt most recently was President and CEO of Imagine Communications, where he transformed the company from Harris Broadcast to Imagine Communications and GatesAir. Previously, Vogt was CEO of GENBAND. He has also held leadership roles at Taqua and Santera Systems (Tekelec), Accelerated Networks (Calix Networks), Lucent (Alcatel), Ascend Communications (Lucent), ADTRAN, Motorola and IBM.







“It has been an honor to lead ATX Networks and to be a part of the Company’s incredible team of dedicated employees,” said Mr. Wildgoose. “Charlie is a visionary and strategic thinker with a decades-long track record of hyper growth in the service provider and media communications industries. His passion and expertise in conjunction with the Company’s talented team and exciting new initiatives in the cable HFC access network and commercial video gateway markets positions ATX for an exciting and promising next chapter.”