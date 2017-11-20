Thursday, February 22, 2018

AT&T expands its SD-WAN offer to 150 countries

AT&T is expanding its SD-WAN –offer to more than 150 countries and territories.

The AT&T SD-WAN – Network Based service was first launched in the U.S. in 2017.

The service enables businesses to mix and match site types and connect AT&T VPN sites, internet protocol security sites and SD-WAN sites in a single VPN, while preserving MPLS features. It may also be integrated with AT&T NetBond for Cloud.

“Managing connectivity should be simple. We know businesses want to customize their networks as their needs evolve and technology changes. Our AT&T SD-WAN – Network Based solution delivers flexibility and scalability to help businesses optimize and align network performance, functions and costs,” said Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer, AT&T Business. “We can bring everything together edge-to-edge – from end points, to connectivity, to the cloud – wrapped in security.”


MEF17: 2018 is about creating intelligence at the edge

2017 was all about virtualizing the edge and 2018 will be about creating intelligence at the edge and expanding it to the cloud, says Josh Goodell, VP, Intelligent Edge, AT&T. Application-aware #SD-WAN capabilities will make the extensible platform real. See video:  https://youtu.be/LrY_Vd8mfTQ ...

