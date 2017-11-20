AT&T expands its SD-WAN offer to 150 countries

AT&T is expanding its SD-WAN –offer to more than 150 countries and territories.



The AT&T SD-WAN – Network Based service was first launched in the U.S. in 2017.



The service enables businesses to mix and match site types and connect AT&T VPN sites, internet protocol security sites and SD-WAN sites in a single VPN, while preserving MPLS features. It may also be integrated with AT&T NetBond for Cloud.



“Managing connectivity should be simple. We know businesses want to customize their networks as their needs evolve and technology changes. Our AT&T SD-WAN – Network Based solution delivers flexibility and scalability to help businesses optimize and align network performance, functions and costs,” said Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer, AT&T Business. “We can bring everything together edge-to-edge – from end points, to connectivity, to the cloud – wrapped in security.”





