AT&T completes FiberTower acquisition

AT&T completed its previously announced acquisition of FiberTower Corporation for $207 million.



Under the deal, AT&T gains a significant footprint in the 39 GHz band, with average holdings of more than 375 MHz in the top 100 markets.



This millimeter wave spectrum paves the way for AT&T to begin the rollout of mobile 5G services.









At the AT&T Innovation Summit in San Francisco, John Donovan, Chief Strategy Officer and Group President at AT&T, said the acquired spectrum assets will have advance the company's 5G plans.



