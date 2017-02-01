AT&T completes FiberTower acquisition

AT&T completed its previously announced acquisition of FiberTower Corporation for $207 million.
Under the deal, AT&T gains a significant footprint in the 39 GHz band, with average holdings of more than 375 MHz in the top 100 markets.
This millimeter wave spectrum paves the way for AT&T to begin the rollout of mobile 5G services.
