AT&T commits to 520 MW of wind power

AT&T announced one of the largest corporate purchases of renewal energy in the U.S. to date. The carrier agreed to purchase 520 megawatts (MW) of wind power through 2 agreements with subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources:







220 MW of power will come from the Minco V Wind Farm located in Caddo County, Oklahoma.

300 MW will come from a wind farm in Webb and Duval Counties in Texas.



