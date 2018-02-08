AT&T commits to 520 MW of wind power

AT&T announced one of the largest corporate purchases of renewal energy in the U.S. to date. The carrier agreed to purchase 520 megawatts (MW) of wind power through 2 agreements with subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources:
- 220 MW of power will come from the Minco V Wind Farm located in Caddo County, Oklahoma.
- 300 MW will come from a wind farm in Webb and Duval Counties in Texas.
AT&T also announced its commitment to the Corporate Renewable Energy Buyers’ Principles. The group is led by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and is made up of large energy buyers working to spur progress on renewable energy and fulfill their increased demand for it. AT&T is also a member of the Business Renewables Center, an initiative that, along with the Buyers’ Principles, forms part of the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance.
“As one of the world’s largest companies, we know how we source our energy is important,” said Scott Mair, President, AT&T Operations. “Many companies are focused on their own carbon footprint but we believe our industry can do more. We’ve been working for a long time to ensure our wind projects deliver for both our business and the environment. We will continue to explore renewable energy solutions to help create a better, more sustainable world.”
