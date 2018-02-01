AT&T claims 1.1 million global route miles of fiber

AT&T now claims to have over 1.1 million global route miles of fiber. The carrier says more than 8 million business customer locations across the U.S. are either on or within 1,000 feet of its fiber.



In addition, nearly 400,000 U.S. business buildings are lit with AT&T’s fiber nationwide.







“It all starts with fiber. Fiber accelerates everything that businesses need to digitally transform. Without fiber, innovative solutions like highly-secure networking, cloud computing and 5G wouldn’t be possible,” said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. “As we continue to expand our national fiber network, we want businesses to take full advantage of our fiber highway that is essentially right to their doorstep.”