AT&T activates G.fast in Boston

AT&T has begun deploying G.fast to apartments and condominiums in Boston.



The first Gfast installation in Boston occurred at the Meriel Marina Bay apartment complex.



AT&T will offer Internet connections capable of 500 Mbps peak downlinks.



Boston is the second metro where AT&T has launched Gfast property outside of its traditional 21-state home internet service area.



“While other Internet companies are leaving the city, we’re finding new ways to connect Bostonians,” said Ed Balcerzak, senior vice president, AT&T Connected Communities. “With Gfast we can connect more Boston area residents to information, entertainment and their community. We’re committed to providing connectivity to MDU residents in Boston. And we’ll do it through Gfast and millimeter wave.”





