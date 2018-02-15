Arista posts Q4 revenue of $468 million, up 43% yoy

Arista reported Q4 2017 revenue of $467.9 million, an increase of 6.9% compared to the third quarter of 2017, and an increase of 42.7% from the fourth quarter of 2016.

GAAP gross margin of 65.7%. Non-GAAP net income of $137.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $77.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.



Full-year 2017 revenue amounted to $1.6 billion, an increase of 45.8% compared to fiscal year 2016.



"2017 represents a market tipping point with Arista’s disruptive software-driven architecture gaining mainstream acceptance as we surpassed 15 million cumulative ports of cloud networking,” stated Jayshree Ullal, Arista President and CEO.