Arista reported Q4 2017 revenue of $467.9 million, an increase of 6.9% compared to the third quarter of 2017, and an increase of 42.7% from the fourth quarter of 2016.
GAAP gross margin of 65.7%. Non-GAAP net income of $137.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $77.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Full-year 2017 revenue amounted to $1.6 billion, an increase of 45.8% compared to fiscal year 2016.
"2017 represents a market tipping point with Arista’s disruptive software-driven architecture gaining mainstream acceptance as we surpassed 15 million cumulative ports of cloud networking,” stated Jayshree Ullal, Arista President and CEO.
February 15, 2018
Arista posts Q4 revenue of $468 million, up 43% yoy
