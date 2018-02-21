Antin Infrastructure Partners to acquire FirstLight

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Antin) agreed to acquire FirstLight, a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in the Northeast U.S., from Oak Hill Capital Partners IV. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Antin is a leading independent private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments.



FirstLight originally started as an Albany, New York-focused fiber provider and expanded through the acquisitions of segTEL in New Hampshire and Maine; TelJet in Vermont; G4 Communications in New Hampshire; Oxford Networks in Maine and New Hampshire; Sovernet Communications in Vermont and New York; 186 Communications in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont; and Finger Lakes Technologies Group in New York and Pennsylvania.



"We have tremendous respect for all that FirstLight has accomplished to date. We are delighted to be backing Kurt Van Wagenen and his talented team to continue the company's growth strategy, leveraging the success that Antin has had with communications and fiber investments in Europe," said Kevin Genieser, Senior Partner at Antin.



"We are thrilled about this exciting development. Antin is an experienced fiber investor and an ideal partner to support our growth strategy. With this acquisition, FirstLight remains well positioned to continue providing the highest levels of service and expanded offerings to enterprise and carrier customers," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and Chief Executive Officer of FirstLight.\