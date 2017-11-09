Angola Cables interconnects in Florida with Fiberlight

FiberLight will provide backhaul connectivity in the U.S.for Angola Cables. The partners will leverage the recently completed 10,556-km Monet cable linking Florida to Brazil, which is capable of delivering a minimum of 64 Tbps of capacity.











Angola Cables operates two fiber optic pairs within the Monet cable system, one transmitting data from Fortaleza, Brazil to U.S. shores and the other carrying traffic to Sao Paulo, Brazil.“The link-up with FiberLight will allow Angola Cables to deliver reliable, high graded services beyond the Monet cable termination point of MI3 Equinix and the data center in Boca Raton at Equinix’s MI1 colocation facility in Miami, Florida,” said António Nunes, CEO of Angola CablesEquinix’s MI1 is also known as the NAP of the Americas (NOTA) and is the key gateway for internet traffic between the U.S. and Brazil.“As digital transformation continues to bring the world closer together, FiberLight has made it a priority to partner with international data carriers and establish presence within world-class subsea landing stations to ensure global communication and data transport activities benefit from access to reliable, high bandwidth fiber network capabilities,” said Don MacNeil, FiberLight’s CEO.