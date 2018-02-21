Accedian acquires Performance Vision for network and app performance mgt

Accedian has acquired Performance Vision, a company based in Paris that specializes in network and application performance management (NPM/APM). Financial terms were not disclosed.



Accedian said Performance Vision’s exceptional wire data analytics complements its own SkyLIGHT active monitoring platform, bringing visibility of all applications, transactions, and network components together.



The solution delivers actionable insight generated by analyzing all traffic crossing physical, virtual, cloud and SDN infrastructure.



Commenting on the acquisition, Accedian CEO Patrick Ostiguy said, “The combination of Performance Vision and Accedian creates a proposition that is truly unique. There is no other company that is able to offer this level of accuracy and granularity into how the performance of the network and the applications running over it impact the end-user digital experience, in real-time, for enterprises of all sizes.”“As virtualization and hybrid cloud applications continue to be deployed at an accelerated pace, the interdependence of network and application performance increases significantly,” said Sergio Bea, Vice President of Global Enterprise and Channels at Accedian. “The ability to see the entire digital infrastructure uniformly—from end-user to multiple data centers, clouds, and SaaS applications—fills a visibility gap that otherwise threatens digital transformation projects’ success, speed, return on investment (ROI), and business value.”Accedian also announced two executive appointments: Sergio Bea joined the company as Vice President of Global Enterprise and Channels, while Richard Piasentin took the role of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.