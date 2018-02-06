6WIND, Advantech and Cloudify demo vRouter for White Box Networking

At this week's Mobile World Congress, 6WIND is demonstrating high-performance vRouter use cases for white box networking with partners Advantech and Cloudify.



The demo infrastructure includes:



vRouter: 6WIND Turbo Router and Turbo IPsec are routing and IPsec VPN software network appliances to be deployed in bare metal environments or as Virtual Machines (VMs) on COTS servers with licenses for 1 – 100G throughput in a single software instance.

6WIND Turbo Router and Turbo IPsec are routing and IPsec VPN software network appliances to be deployed in bare metal environments or as Virtual Machines (VMs) on COTS servers with licenses for 1 – 100G throughput in a single software instance. COTS Server: Advantech's SKY-8101 offers an innovative white box networking hardware infrastructure in a short depth, 1RU single-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor server with a wide choice of GbE, 10GbE & 40GbE connectivity. 6WIND's vRouter software appliances are deployed as VMs and scale linearly with the assigned processor cores.

Advantech's SKY-8101 offers an innovative white box networking hardware infrastructure in a short depth, 1RU single-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor server with a wide choice of GbE, 10GbE & 40GbE connectivity. 6WIND's vRouter software appliances are deployed as VMs and scale linearly with the assigned processor cores. Management & Orchestration: Cloudify Manager is serving the VNF Manager and NFV Orchestrator functions for the 6WIND vRouter. 6WIND's virtual appliances are instantiated on OpenStack, and OSPF routing and IPsec VPN tunnels are configured, deployed and orchestrated by Cloudify Manager with TOSCA based templates. The solution is then monitored by Grafana out of the box or any other pluggable monitoring platform of choice.

"The future of networking is high-performance software on white box servers, just as we've already seen with examples such as cell phones and computers," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "The combination of 6WIND, Advantech and Cloudify brings the promise of white box networking with a ready-to-use vRouter that can displace expensive networking hardware to save Network Operator budgets today.""Universal CPE has successfully disrupted the customer edge with cost-saving SD-WAN and VNF rollouts by service providers around the globe," said Paul Stevens, Marketing Director, Advantech Networks and Communications Group. "In the same vein, we expect this next wave of white box solutions to revolutionize the Provider Edge.""Building an ecosystem of interoperability is the only way to open up a market that has been a black box of closed technology to date," said Sebastian Grabski, Solution Architect at Cloudify. "Cloudify's goal through this partnership is to achieve both openness & interoperability, as well as greater flexibility. Through open source and open standards with TOSCA - it is now possible for organizations to build best of breed networking stacks with cutting edge technology like 6WIND & Advantech, with VNF management and orchestration across clouds and environments more rapidly and economically."