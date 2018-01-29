Zayo to Acquire Neutral Path for midwest fiber routes

Zayo agreed to acquire Neutral Path Communications, a long haul infrastructure provider operating a fiber network in the Midwest.



The transaction will add 452 owned plus additional leased route miles to Zayo’s extensive North American network, including a unique, high-count fiber route from Minneapolis to Omaha. The assets are highly complementary to Zayo’s Midwestern long haul dark fiber footprint.



The deal was valued at $31.5 million.



Zayo said the acquisition enables it to sell multi-city dark fiber and fiber-based lit solutions from Minneapolis into Omaha, extending to Denver, Kansas City, Tulsa, Dallas, Des Moines, Chicago and other major markets.



“This is another example of executing on our ‘tuck-in’ strategy, acquiring companies that add strategic assets that we can leverage immediately,” said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo. “Based on expressed customer demand, we’re confident we will quickly be able to pursue the robust funnel of sales opportunities and grow the revenue base on these assets.”