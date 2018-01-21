Zayo acquires Optic Zoo for fiber network in Vancouver

Zayo Group has acquired Vancouver-based Optic Zoo Networks for CAD $31 million.



Optic Zoo owns and operates high-capacity fiber in Vancouver, British Columbia and has achieved a significant penetration of customers, with a focus on the digital media sector. The network spans 103 route miles and 100 on-net buildings through the city.



Zayo said Optic Zoo is expected to generate CAD $1.9M in annualized EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Zayo expects to achieve approximately CAD $0.5M in annualized cost synergies by year-end 2018 after a relatively straightforward integration process.