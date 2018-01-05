Xtera sues Nokia and NEC over subsea transmission patents

Xtera has filed legal proceedings against Nokia Corporation, including Alcatel-Lucent, and NEC Corporation citing infringement of its intellectual property in subsea telecommunications systems.



Specifically, Xtera's complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) alleges that Nokia and NEC "are using its technology illegally and without permission, and seeking to prevent the companies from importing and selling in the U.S. products that infringe on Xtera’s patents." Xtera says the infringing products include submarine line terminal equipment and components needed to transport optical signals across the ocean. The company is seeking a permanent, limited exclusion order that would prevent entry into the U.S. of products that infringe on Xtera’s patents. Xtera is asserting five patents against Nokia and NEC, including: U.S. Patent Nos.: 8,380,068; 7,860,403; 8,971,171; 8,351,798; and 8,406,637.



Keith Henderson, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Xtera, said, “Xtera’s investment in R&D, commitment to innovation, and focus on providing high-quality solutions to customers have always been, and will always be, at the core of our strategy... By initiating legal action, Xtera is not only taking steps to protect what is lawfully ours, but we are also helping to ensure that innovation and intellectual property, which are essential to scientific advancement, are appropriately safeguarded.”



