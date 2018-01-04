Xilinx names Victor Peng as its new CEO

Xilinx named Victor Peng as its next president and chief executive officer, replacing Moshe Gavrielov, who will step down as CEO and from the board of directors on January 28th.



Since joining the company in 2008, Peng has spearheaded industry-leading strategy and technical shifts across the company's portfolio of products and services, resulting in three consecutive generations of core product leadership and significant technology breakthroughs in integration and programming. Most recently, Peng joined Xilinx in 2009 and currently serves as Chief Operating Officer. He was appointed as a member of the board of directors in October 2017. Before joining Xilinx, Peng served as corporate vice president of the graphics products group (GPG) silicon engineering at AMD.