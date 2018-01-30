WorldStream, a leading Internet Service Provider in the Netherlands, has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to enhance the resiliency of its backbone network and scale transmission capacity to 100G per wavelength.
WorldStream offers a wide variety of ISP and data center hosting services, as well as global connectivity.
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
WorldStream, an ISP in Holland, deploys Coriant Groove G30 for 100G
