Verizon joins the ONAP Project

Verizon has joined the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) project as a Platinum member.



The ONAP project, which is administered by The Linux Foundation, is working to deliver a neutral automation platform for network, infrastructure and services across service providers, cloud providers and enterprises as they seek to efficiently deliver on-demand services leveraging existing investments.



Verizon said participation in ONAP could help it to simplify and accelerate the onboarding of virtualized network functions while gaining greater agility in network management, service creation and provisioning."Future experiences powered by intelligent and automated networks is one of the biggest opportunity areas for carrier networks,” said Ed Chan, senior vice president and Chief Technology Architect at Verizon. “Verizon is working together with partners to accelerate virtualization and automation across the industry through ONAP.”“We are thrilled Verizon is joining ONAP,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking and Orchestration, The Linux Foundation. “By participating in ONAP development, the world’s most influential carriers will greatly accelerate SDN/NFV services, virtual functions, and edge computing and 5G applications. Open standards and technologies like ONAP are advancing data networking faster and more economically than ever before.”