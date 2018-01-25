Verizon conducts 400G trial in Dallas

Verizon completed a field trial that delivered live 400 Gbps Ethernet traffic on a single wavelength between MPLS Core routers over its Packet-Optical network.



The test, which was completed in December 2017 using the Verizon network in the Dallas area, carried between two Juniper Networks PTX 5000 routers across the Ciena 6500 Packet-Optical Platform. The 400 Gbps interworking connection complied with IEEE Standard 802.3bs-2017, which was ratified in December 2017.



Verizon said the field trial marks an important step toward advancing 400 Gbps transmission and router technology – vital to the continued growth of services and applications such as video streaming, virtual reality and cloud computing.



“We’re delivering more content and capacity than ever from our network and we’re gearing up to do more,” said Lee Hicks, vice president, Network Planning for Verizon. “The appetite from consumers and businesses alike continues to grow. This 400G trial demonstrates our relentless focus on building networks people want and need.”