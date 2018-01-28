University of Guam lights 100G GOREX

The University of Guam is now connected to the global Research and Education Network fabric at 100G.



The GOREX network—or Guam Open Research & Education eXchange—connects Guam to Hawaii and California via the new SEA-U.S. fibre-optic submarine cable.



The Marine Laboratory and the Water Environmental Research Institute at the university are two of the academic groups expected to benefit the most from GOREX at the onset, although UOG president Robert Underwood believes the true impact to the island community is in the opportunity for data access, exchange, and analysis in other fields such as healthcare, economics, and the social sciences.“We can now conduct research at complex levels, not just for the sciences, but in other fields as well,” said Underwood. “Think about the issues that we discuss as a society and how we make many decisions with limited data. GOREX gives our students and faculty the tools to truly exchange and analyze large amounts of data in any number of fields with other institutions all over the world. And as a university, it is our responsibility to report our findings back to the community. That’s the impact.”https://gorex.uog.edu/