UNH-IOL tests 1000BASE-T1 in automotive Ethernet

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) is adding two new services to its Automotive Ethernet Test Services menu:
- 1000BASE-T1 Physical Medium Attachment (PMA) sublayer testing and
- 100BASE-T1 interoperability testing.
“With the standardization of single-pair Gigabit Ethernet (1000BASE-T1) coming two years ago, chip manufacturers and silicon vendors are now tasked with ensuring their offerings can provide reliable and resilient functionality in environments where noise and electromagnetic interference concerns must be thoroughly addressed,” said Curtis Donahue, Senior Manager, Ethernet Technologies UNH-IOL. “Ethernet is established as the base solution for advanced automotive applications, such as self-driving cars and assuring reliable network interconnectivity. Launching the 1000BASE-T1 test service at the UNH-IOL sets the stage for allowing silicon vendors and Tier 1 automotive suppliers to streamline product developments and advance technologies that will help drive further innovation in the industry.”
