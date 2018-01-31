UK's National Research and Education Network to activate 400G with Ciena

Jisc, which operates Janet – the UK’s world-class National Research and Education Network (NREN), is deploying Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform to enable 400G wavelength connectivity -- a world first for an NREN.



“Our vision is for the UK to be at the forefront of scientific research. To make that happen, we must have a highly robust network powered with industry-leading technology that can scale to support bandwidth-intensive applications like genome editing and The Square Kilometre Array,” said Jeremy Sharp, Network Infrastructure Director, Jisc.



“Working with Ciena, the Janet Network was the first NREN to provide 100G for users and, as demand has grown, is now the first to provide 400G. WaveLogic Ai enables us to operate efficiently and accurately engineer the network for optimal capacity to manage massive flows from new data-intensive research activities,” Sharp added.