Turkcell joins 3GPP

Turkcell announced its participation in 3GPP as a member. Turkcell said it will assume an active role aiming at remarkable contributions in the development phases of 5G, viewed as the technology of the future. Turkcell’s many years of experience will be instrumental in 5G standardization activities along with other global players.



"As Turkey’s Turkcell we are proud to be a pioneer in several fields concerning 5G. We reached record speeds in one of the world’s first 5G tests, which took place under the roof of Turkcell. To lay the groundwork for Turkey to be a major player in the field, we are engaged in scientific cooperation with universities and are continuing to support the leading efforts of BTK (Information and Communication Technologies Authority), all aimed at making Turkey one of the first countries to implement 5G," stated Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioğlu.





