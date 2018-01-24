Tigera raises $10 million for secure app connectivity

Tigera, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $10 million in new funding for its secure application connectivity for the cloud-native world.



Tigera is an open core enterprise software company delivering solutions for secure application connectivity.







Its newly launched enterprise solution, CNX, secures application connectivity using a proprietary ZT-Auth technology, which enables the enterprise to adopt a Zero Trust approach to application connectivity.Tigera said it has been selected by each of the big four public cloud providers as the network policy provider for their managed Kubernetes offerings. Tigera’s software is integrated into AWS Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes, Microsoft Azure Container Service, Google Container Engine and IBM Cloud Container Service.