Texas 5G Alliance gets underway

A new organization called the Texas 5G Alliance has been organized with a mission to promote smart city infrastructure in Texas.



Founding members of the alliance include Crown Castle, Dell, T-Mobile, Google Fiber, Ericsson, Bypass Mobile, Carnegie Technologies, SmartAustin, VERTICOM, Tech Titans and the Austin Chamber of Commerce.



"We are on the cusp of groundbreaking technology that will change our everyday lives for the better," said Scott Dunaway, spokesperson for the Texas 5G Alliance. "Texas is setting the pace for innovative and life-changing technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, the internet of things, robotic deliveries, traffic flow solutions, and dedicated public safety and first responder networks, all of which will be dependent on small cell infrastructure that provides broad-scale 5G connectivity. We will aim to ensure Texas is a national and global leader in this pursuit."