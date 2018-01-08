TELUS picks Ericsson's MediaFirst TV Platform

TELUS has selected Ericsson's MediaFirst TV Platform to power its next-generation TV service. The carrier recently launched its new Optik TV app to almost one million customers in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform leverages a cloud architecture for the creation, management, and delivery of next-generation Pay TV. It includes advanced analytics tools which enable operators to target relevant content and promotions to viewers, increasing revenue opportunities and helping to reduce churn.