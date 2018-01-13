Telstra deploys NB-IoT

Telstra announced the deployment of Narrowband technology in its IoT network in Australia.



The carrier now offers Narrowband coverage in major Australian cities and many regional towns.



Last year, Telstra activated Cat M1 IoT coverage over approximately three million square kilometres across the country.







Telstra is the only carrier in Australia and one of the first carriers in the world to offer both Narrowband and Cat M1 IoT technologies.Telstra Chief Operations Officer, Robyn Denholm, said Cat M1 coverage is best suited for devices requiring 100s of Kbps of bandwidth usage whereas Narrowband technology is better for devices requiring even lower volumes of data.“We already offer our customers Australia’s largest and fastest mobile network and with our IoT Network now we have added the ability to support millions of new devices like sensors, trackers and alarms operating at very low data rates that can sit inside machines and vehicles, reach deep inside buildings and have a battery life of years rather than hours and days,” said Ms Denholm.*“This new capability has been delivered as part of our Networks for the Future program, which is a key pillar in the up to $3 billion capital investment Telstra is making over and above business as usual to transform the way we serve customers, digitise our operations, meet the growing demand for data and lay the groundwork for 5G and IoT," she added.