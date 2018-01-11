TELoIP names Roger Davis as CEO

TELoIP, which offers SD-WAN solutions through a network of channel partners, named Roger Davis as its new CEO.



Davis previously was a senior executive with AT&T, serving as Vice President and Controller of the Corporation; Vice President & CFO of the Networks Services Group, the company's largest operating division; and Vice President & CFO of the International Group.



TELoIP, which is known for its Virtual Intelligent Network Overlay (VINO) technology and portfolio of managed service provider partners, was founded in 2002 and is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.





