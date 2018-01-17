Telia to deploy Nokia Cloud Packet Core

Telia Company has chosen Nokia's cloud packet core solution for all of its operations in Nordics and Baltics, covering Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania. Telia will evolve their physical common multi-country evolved packet core to a common cloud native solution on a shared cloud infrastructure. Nokia will be the sole vendor for this part of Telia's Next Generation Core.

The deployment will include Nokia's Cloud Mobility Manager and Cloud Mobile Gateway. Financial terms were not disclosed.



"There is tremendous potential with the continued growth of mobile broadband, and with new services and 5G in the near future. To take advantage of these opportunities, Telia must deploy a new generation cloud-native packet core that is able to connect to a greater variety of devices and deliver a broader range of services over multiple access technologies. Nokia uniquely combines field-proven cloud-native software, cloud technologies and mobile and IP routing expertise to help Telia speed up service delivery, deliver greater scale and capacity and operate its network more efficiently. Plus, because our cloud packet core is built on our robust, field proven router software (SROS), it provides Telia with a solid foundational framework for the evolution of its 4G and the path forward to 5G," stated Sri Reddy, senior vice-president of Nokia's IP and Optical business.