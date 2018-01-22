Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), which is Costa Rica’s state-owned telecommunications provider, has selected Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone to provide dedicated Internet access to its customers in Central America.
ICE ranks as the largest over-the-top (OTT) operator in Central America and the number one retail ISP in Central America and the Caribbean (Dyn IP Transit Intelligence Jan 2018).
Telia Carrier's tier-1 Internet backbone will enable ICE to launch the first 100G IP Transit services for their operation in Central America.
Telia Carrier delivers Internet for Costa Rica's ICE
Monday, January 22, 2018
Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), which is Costa Rica’s state-owned telecommunications provider, has selected Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone to provide dedicated Internet access to its customers in Central America.
