Telia Carrier delivers Internet for Costa Rica's ICE

Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), which is Costa Rica’s state-owned telecommunications provider, has selected Telia Carrier’s global fiber backbone to provide dedicated Internet access to its customers in Central America.



ICE ranks as the largest over-the-top (OTT) operator in Central America and the number one retail ISP in Central America and the Caribbean (Dyn IP Transit Intelligence Jan 2018).



Telia Carrier's tier-1 Internet backbone will enable ICE to launch the first 100G IP Transit services for their operation in Central America.