Telenor updates optical core with Nokia

Telenor selected Nokia as its sole supplier for the replacement of its legacy optical backbone network in Norway and Sweden.



The upgrade replaces the current optical core network connecting major centers across Norway and Sweden with coherent optical transmission based on Nokia equipment, including its 1830 Photonic Service Switch. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The next-generation optical network will feature advanced wavelength routing (CDC-F) for greater flexibility and dynamic network management and automation. Nokia said the new network offers an SDN-ready platform for automating, optimizing and assuring network services.



