Telefónica launches 5G Technological Cities project

Telefónica introduced its 5G Technological Cities project, which will see the initial deployment of 5G capabilities in the cities of Segovia and Talavera de la Reina. Nokia and Ericsson are named as technology partners.



Telefónica's plan is to build 5G living laboratories over the next three years (2018-2020) in each of these cities.



The company expects 5G will increase the speed and obtain peaks from 1 Gbps to as many as 10 Gbps (more than 3 times the current speed of fibre in the home) and reduce the latency, achieving a minimum of between 1 and 5 milliseconds, as well as providing high capacity, with the possibility of having up to 100 times more connected devices.



Telefónica has a partnership with Nokia (in Segovia) and Ericsson (in Talavera de la Reina) as its technological partners for the 5G network deployment project.



"With the 5G Technological Cities project, Telefónica is turning the technology of the future into reality and providing a constant service for people. This is why we will perform the technological deployment and use cases in parallel, so that we will serve people with the new technologies, one of Telefónica’s clear objectives,” stated Luis Miguel Gilpérez, CEO of Telefónica España.