Tel Aviv-based VDOO raises $13M for IoT security

VDOO, a cybersecurity start-up based in Tel Aviv, Israel raised $13 million in initial funding for its efforts to create an end-to-end platform for the automated analysis and certification of security on connected devices.



VDOO said its solution performs a security gap analysis on IoT devices, against the specific security requirements for each device type, and provides a detailed recommended plan of action to fill security gaps. Once security features have been implemented, VDOO validates that security requirements have been met and provides physical and digital certifications. The on-device digital certification agent monitors the security state of the device and communicates it to other systems such as gateways, firewalls, and edge solutions; which provides post-deployment security, ensuring the device is not being compromised.



VDOO was founded by Netanel Davidi, Uri Alter, both of whom previously founded Cyvera, a company that developed endpoint security solutions and which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2014. A third founder of VDOO is Asaf Karas, who brings 2 decades of cyber experience with the IDF.The venture round was led by 83North (formerly Greylock IL) and included participation by Dell Technology Capital and other strategic individual investors, including David Strohm, Joe Tucci, and Victor Tsao.