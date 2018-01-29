T-Mobile US commits to 100% renewable energy by 2021

T-Mobile US announced a commitment to cover 100% of its energy usage by 2021 with renewable electricity. The company has joined RE100, a global initiative uniting businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.



To reach this goal, T-Mobile will count every unit of electricity consumed by its network, offices and stores and then source the equivalent amount from wind farms. The company has finalized a contract for 160 MWs from Infinity Renewables’ Solomon Forks Wind Project in Kansas, with power generation slated to begin in early 2019. T-Mobile also has a deal with the Red Dirt Wind Project operated by Enel Green Power in Oklahoma. The Red Dirt Wind Project went online this past December. Combined, the two will generate 320 MWs for T-Mobile, enough to meet an estimated 60% of the Un-carrier’s total energy needs nationwide.



“It’s the Un-carrier way to do the right thing by our customers, and moving to renewable energy is just a natural part of that,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “And it’s not just the right thing to do – it’s smart business! We expect to cut T-Mobile’s energy costs by around $100 million in the next 15 years thanks to this move. Imagine the awesome things we can do for our customers with that!”