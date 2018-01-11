Stonepeak completes acquisition of majority interest in euNetworks

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm based in New York, completed its previously announced deal to acquire a majority interest in euNetworks. Existing euNetworks investors, including Columbia Capital and Greenspring Associates, will continue to hold a material interest in the company. The purchase price was not disclosed.



Under the deal, Stonepeak will also provide euNetworks with up to $500 million of committed growth capital for both organic and inorganic development.





Brady Rafuse will remain the Chief Executive Officer of the company and the existing euNetworks investors will continue to hold a material interest in the company’s new capital structure.euNetworks owns and operates dense fibre-based metropolitan networks in 14 cites, connected by an intercity backbone covering 49 cities in 15 countries. These networks directly connect into over 300 data centres and more than 1,300 further cell towers, cable landing stations and enterprise buildings.Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners currently manages approximately $11.3 billion of capital for its investors.