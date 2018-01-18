Sprint and Cox settle their differences and form alliance

Sprint and Cox Communications reached a settlement in a patent dispute and announced a new multi-year business alliance.



Under the agreement, Sprint will leverage Cox’s broadband infrastructure to accelerate the densification of the Sprint network while simultaneously increasing the efficiency of its macro backhaul and small cell deployment. Additionally, the agreement will increase and strengthen other business ties between the two companies.



Sprint has a number of initiatives underway to densify its network to enhance performance and improve the customer experience. Sprint’s Densification and Optimization toolkit includes a variety of solutions from traditional macro towers to small cells including Sprint Magic Box, airpoles, strand mounts and repeaters. Through this agreement with Cox, Sprint will significantly accelerate deployment of that toolkit throughout Cox’s national footprint."This is another opportunity to work with a strategic partner to accelerate our densification plans to improve our network performance and experience for Sprint customers throughout Cox’s national territory," said Sprint’s Chief Technology Officer John Saw. "Moving forward, we will continue to look for new opportunities to work with Cox in ways that are mutually beneficial.""We are pleased to continue our positive, long-term working relationship that benefits both companies and consumers," said Steve Rowley, executive vice president, Cox Business.