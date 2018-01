Silicon wars heat up in 2018 – Intel at CES

With the start of the new year comes the massive Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and with it a flurry of technology announcements from the major silicon companies. The publicity focus is not just on shiny new electronics but on a range of new technologies driving cloud services, fog computing, edge data

and the future of network connectivity. A big battle is

shaping up for brains of autonomous vehicles. The same can be said for the connected home, smart cities, healthcare, entertainment, gaming, etc.