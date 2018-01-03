Serverfarm acquires data center in Atlanta

Serverfarm, a privately-owned data center developer and operator, has acquired the 305 Satellite Blvd data center complex in Suwanee, Georgia. The data center encompasses 153,000 square feet and has significant fiber and network access. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Serverfarm now has over 1 million square feet of data center space in seven North American markets (Moses Lake, WA; Santa Clara, CA; Chicago, IL; Charlotte, NC; Oak Brook, IL; and Toronto, ON).





