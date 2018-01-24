Sequans teams with SoftBank on LTE-M and NB-IoT in Japan

Sequans has established a technology collaboration with SoftBank to accelerate the deployment of LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies in Japan. Specifically, SoftBank is conducting interoperability testing of Sequans’ Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT platform with SoftBank’s network equipment.



“SoftBank is a leader in promoting LTE for IoT in Japan and its efforts to make the technology ready for connecting objects of all kinds shows its commitment to growing the IoT and to accelerating the deployment of LTE for IoT devices on its network,” said Danny Kedar, VP, IoT Business Unit, Sequans. “We are pleased to collaborate with SoftBank and to enrich the ecosystem with LTE for IoT modules specifically designed for SoftBank’s network and customers.”



