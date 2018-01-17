Samsung ramps 16-Gigabit GDDR6 for advanced graphics

Samsung Electronics Co. has commenced mass production of the industry’s first 16-gigabit (Gb) Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) memory for use in advanced graphics processing for gaming devices and graphics cards as well as automotive, network and artificial intelligence systems.



Samsung's new 16Gb GDDR6 memory is built on advanced 10-nanomter (nm) class process technology, and performs at an 18-gigabits-per-second (Gbps) pin speed with data transfers of 72 gigabytes per second (GBps), which represents a more than two-fold increase over 8Gb GDDR5 with its 8Gbps pin speed.