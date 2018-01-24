Samsung Foundry builds a collaborative ecosystem

Samsung Electronics is launching an ecosystem program to foster collaboration between the Samsung Foundry and customers. The goal is to deliver competitive and robust System on Chip (SoC) designs based on certified key design components including Process Design Kit (PDK), reference flows with Design Methodologies (DM), Intellectual Property (IP), and ASIC design support.



EDA/DM : Provides extensively tested PDKs and reference flows (with design methodologies) that are backed by Samsung Foundry’s certification.

IP: Provides a full set of silicon qualified, application specific IP offerings from the early stage of process technology development. Customers can view a full list of IP solutions offered through SAFE™ by accessing Samsung Foundry's B2B site, CONNECT

Design Services: Connects mid- to small-sized companies with qualified ASIC design services and support. Using design service partners of SAFE™, customers will benefit from easy access to process technology information, competitive price conditions, and committed resources for their SoC design success.

The Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) program has three elements: