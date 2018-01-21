Sabey Data Center adds antenna superstructure to Manhattan facility

Sabey Data Center Properties, which is one of the largest privately owned multi-tenant data center owner/developer/operators in the U.S. with over 3 million square feet, has deployed a $1 million-dollar antenna superstructure atop Intergate.Manhattan, its 560-foot-tall facility at 375 Pearl Street in Lower Manhattan.



The antenna was placed through an alliance with New York-based Repeater Communications Group. Sabey will market and manage the antenna.



The companies said the triple-tier, line-of-sight connectivity array has already attracted customers including several government agencies, broadband ISPs, and others.



“From atop 375 Pearl Street, line-of-sight providers can reach thousands of buildings in the metropolitan area. We are delighted to partner with Repeater Communications Group because they are tremendous self-starters. They are one of the largest rooftop site operators in the Northeast,” said Robert Rockwood, President, Sabey Data Centers.



Paul Eisenberg, Co-Managing member of Repeater Communications, commented, “The investment that Sabey has made in 375 Pearl Street is second to none. This building is ideally positioned to become the premier rooftop communications hub serving downtown and midtown Manhattan as well as Downtown Brooklyn. We are very excited to be working hand in hand with the team at Sabey to achieve this goal.”



There is an unobstructed, 360-degree vantage point atop 375 Pearl Street and the Sabey's Meet Me Room on the sixth floor offers fiber connectivity to 20+ carriers.





