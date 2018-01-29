Rambus' quarterly sales rise 4% yoy

Rambus reported quarterly revenue of $101.9 million, 4% higher than a year ago, with GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.29 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.19. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $393.1 million, 17% higher than a year ago.



The company also announced changes in its accounting practice regarding the way revenue from licensing its intellectual property will be recognized.



“Rambus has transitioned to focus on two key high-growth markets - the data center and the mobile edge - with a product roadmap that leverages our core competencies and key ingredient technologies to both differentiate and accelerate our position in complementary markets,” said Dr. Ron Black, chief executive officer of Rambus.