Radisys enhances its MediaEngine for NFV-Accelerated Media Processing

Radisys announced enhancements to its virtualized MediaEngine platform that deliver 30 percent capacity increases on Intel architecture-based servers and support a broader range of public and private cloud environments.



Radisys' MediaEngine is also gaining support for HW-Assist, an architecture that can utilize additional available processing from DSPs and GPUs in off-the-shelf servers as well as Open Compute Project architecture platforms to delivers advanced cloud media processing and transcoding for HD voice, video calling and unified communications services. The company says HW-Assist could result in a data center footprint that is 6 to 10 times smaller than that of off-the-shelf servers’ CPU-based media processing alone.



“As the trend to NFV has accelerated, the cost of virtualizing media processing on a large scale has been prohibitive. This has forced many service providers to a two-pronged strategy: moving application and control to the cloud, while deferring the move of data plane and signal processing intensive capabilities like media processing,” said Al Balasco, vice president, MediaEngine, Radisys.



