Qualcomm launches 5G Pioneer initiative with Chinese brands

Qualcomm is launching a "5G Pioneer" Initiative supported by leading Chinese manufacturers of smartphones to introduce 5G devices as early as 2019.



Representatives from Lenovo, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE and Wingtech Technology Co. joined Qualcomm in the announcement.



“5G will bring massive new opportunities to the mobile industry, and we are excited to work with these manufacturers on this 5G Pioneer Initiative,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. “Qualcomm Technologies has close relationships within China’s mobile and semiconductor ecosystem, and we’ll continue to work with this ecosystem to drive innovation as we move from the 3G/4G era to the 5G era.”