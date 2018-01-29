Proposal to nationalize 5G draws immediate criticism from FCC, CTIA

National Security Council officials in the Trump administration are considering a federal role in building and operating a national 5G network, according to a report by Axios based on a leaked Powerpoint and memo. The idea is to develop a secure, nationwide 5G network at the federal level to stave off security concerns from China. The nationalized infrastructure would then be leased to mobile operators.



The report has drawn immediate criticism across the board.



FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: "“I oppose any proposal for the federal government to build and operate a nationwide 5G network. The main lesson to draw from the wireless sector’s development over the past three decades—including American leadership in 4G—is that the market, not government, is best positioned to drive innovation and investment. What government can and should do is to push spectrum into the commercial marketplace and set rules that encourage the private sector to develop and deploy next-generation infrastructure."



CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker: “The wireless industry agrees that winning the race to 5G is a national priority. The government should pursue the free market policies that enabled the U.S. wireless industry to win the race to 4G.”