Orange Business to support ESA's Copernicus data and information access service

Orange Business Services will deliver cloud connectivity services for the European Space Agency's (ESA's) Copernicus project, which will provide free and open access to near-real-time data, models and forecasts about our planet, harvested by a family of dedicated satellites and in-situ observations.



Orange is part of the Airbus Consortium, one of the four groups of companies selected for the Copernicus data and information access service (DIAS) project by the European Space Agency (ESA).



Specifically, Orange Business Services will provide cloud-based ICT services together with its globally operated public cloud solution, Flexible Engine, to complement Airbus’ deep aerospace expertise. The consortium led by Airbus will use the Orange Business Services globally-operated. "Flexible Engine" public cloud to meet the demands of Copernicus and ensure all its data is secure and freely available. Flexible Engine is a highly secure and reliable public cloud offering built on OpenStack technology.



“Big data analytics supported by the right cloud capabilities can help unlock the value of this data to innovate and create new business models to provide economic growth for Europe. The entire Orange team is proud to participate in a project as ambitious as Copernicus DIAS. By utilizing our know-how and public cloud solution Flexible Engine, we will offer users innovative solutions to take advantage of the big data collected by ESA,” explains Philippe Laplane, CEO of Orange Cloud for Business.